Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles 2018-2028: Land, Water, Air" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report is intended for those seeking to invest, support, develop, make, sell or use vehicle fuel cell systems and their materials and associated services. It will also assist those participating in the value chain of alternatives, such as batteries and supercapacitors, to understand the considerable opportunities for both collaborative use of their components with fuel cells and scope for common technologies.

Interest is re-igniting in vehicle fuel cells after decades of minimal uptake primarily caused by high costs and lack of hydrogen infrastructure but also affected by several other challenges appraised in this report. It is easy to rehearse why fuel cells in vehicles are in the trough of disillusionment but look closer and things are stirring as we progress to more sober forecasts and market positioning to get there.

Indeed now is the time to invest, when so many companies have left the business but the first sales in thousands of fuel cell vehicles - in the form of forklifts - are happening without subsidies and you can newly buy fuel cell cars from top names. From Taiwan and Japan, fuel cell scooters now look plausible, the USA uses fuel cells in military vehicles and now fuel cell buses and cars are even shown to double as the emergency electricity supplies sought in Japan.

Most western automotive manufacturers are preparing fuel cell vehicles for sale but nothing is guaranteed, because, as this report analyses, the other option for zero pollution at point of use, the pure electric battery or supercapacitor vehicle, is also improving rapidly and they will often go head to head in the marketplace. Which will have predominantly green ""fuel"" first - fuel cell or battery alone? Which will cost least up front and over life? What performance will really be achieved? For example, refueling time is not fast if you take ages to get to a refueling station. Energy density of the fuel is irrelevant if the powertrain using it is larger and heavier. This report pricks the bubbles to reveal the genuinely good prospects and the PEM fuel cell, intelligently applied, is one of them.

Companies Mentioned



Acal Energy UK

Ballard Canada

FedEx

Honda

Hydrogenics Canada

Hyundai

Intelligent Energy UK

NACCO Materials Handling USA

Proton Power Systems PLC

Samsung

Toyota

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary and Conclusions



2. Introduction



3. Fuel Cell Forklifts: The First Volume Success



4. Fuell Cell Cars



5. Fuel Cell Buses



6. Fuel Cells in Other Vehicles



7. Examples of Vehicle FC System Makers Beyond The Car Firms



8. Examples of Interviews



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vx353m/fuel_cell

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716