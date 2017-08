BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's new yuan loans fell sharply in July and broad money supply growth slowed, figures from the central bank showed Tuesday.



New yuan loans dropped to CNY 825.5 billion from CNY 1.54 trillion in June, the People's Bank of China said.



The annual growth in M2, a measure of broad money supply, slowed to 9.2 percent in July from 9.4 percent in June.



