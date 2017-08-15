Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2017) - CKR Carbon Corporation (TSXV: CKR) (FSE: CB81) ("CKR" or the "Company") a graphite development company, is pleased to announce that it is implementing an online marketing and awareness program through AGORACOM.

The Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

Sheldon Inwentash, Executive Chairman CKR Carbon Corporation stated, "AGORACOM has proven to be a leader in the online marketing space. We are delighted to have retained their services to expand our online presence as we look forward to developing our brand."

Shares for Services Program

The Company intends to issue shares to AGORACOM in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the service agreement, the Company will pay a total fee of $40,000 + HST, to be paid by way of common shares of the Company as follows:

$8,000 + HST Shares for Services upon commencement August 15, 2017 for initial preparation of:

Collateral Marketing Materials;



Custom HUB;



Consortium Cross Marketing Materials



Advertising Modules (Banner, Skyscraper, Big Box); and

Marketing Plan

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of third month November 15, 2017

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of sixth month February 15, 2018

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of ninth month March 15, 2018

$8,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of term August 30, 2018

Per TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the Company in each period and be based upon the undiscounted market price of the Company's common shares on the last trading day before the shares are issued.

The initial share issuance of 139,077 is based on the closing price of the Company's securities of $0.065 on August 14, 2017.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective immediately.

About CKR Carbon Corporation

CKR Carbon Corporation is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CKR.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online investor relations, online conferences and online branding services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. More than just lip service, AGORACOM achieved two very big milestones on January 22, 2017, surpassing 50 Million Visits from 7 Million investors on AGORACOM. The company also expect to surpass 500 Million page views later this year.

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion as a result of implementing the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums.

For more information: visit the website at www.ckr-carbon.com or contact:

Roger Moss, CEO, +1 416-704-8291 E-mail inquiries: rmoss@ckr-carbon.com

For graphite product enquiries:

Arno Brand, +1 416-561-4095 abrand@boswellprojects.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).