WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting decreases in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the two previous months, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on Tuesday showing a rebound in confidence in the month of August.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index jumped to 68 in August from 64 in July. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 65.



