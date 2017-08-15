OREM, UT--(Marketwired - August 15, 2017) - Reflect Scientific, Inc. (OTC: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and transportation industries announced the addition of Mr. Bao Tran to the advisory board.

Mr. Tran is the principal at Tran & Associates, a patent boutique firm. Bao has been a patent attorney since 1987 with over 30 years of experience in management consulting and intellectual property portfolio design and build-out. His accomplishments include founding PowerPatent, Inc., a patent portfolio development software system, and building patent portfolios for companies such as Shutterfly, NEC Research, among others. At Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN), he architected the Invisalign® patent portfolio. With an abundance of US and international legal affair and management consulting experience, Mr. Tran is uniquely positioned to help Reflect leverage its intellectual property.

Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect, commented, "A person with Mr. Trans background is a valuable asset to our advisory team. We can now leverage and enforce current and future patents for the financial benefit of Reflect."

