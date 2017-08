SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Amazon (AMZN) announced two-minute instant pickup for snacks, drinks and more.



Initially Instant pickup will be available in Berkeley, Westwood in Los Angeles. The company said more locations will be added soon.



Customers can use the mobile app to pick up locally. One can tap on the menu icon, select programs and features and can find instant pickup. The new feature will be available in updated version 9.15 on iOS and 12.5 on Android.



