

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The International Monetary Fund raised the growth outlook for China for the period between 2017 to 2021, but cautioned that the projected sharp increase in non-financial sector debt could hurt growth.



In its latest Article IV consultation report released on Tuesday, the Washington-based lender increased the growth forecast for the world's second largest economy for the 2017-2021 period to an average 6.4 percent from 6.0 percent predicted last year.



The upgrade comes at a cost of higher debt that leads to rising risks, the IMF warned. The country's total non-financial sector debt, which includes household, corporate and government debt, is expected to continue to rise strongly, reaching almost 300 percent of GDP by 2022, up from 242 percent in 2016.



'This raises concerns for a possible sharp decline in growth in the medium term,' the lender said in its annual assessment of the Chinese economy.



The IMF urged Chinese authorities to intensify their deleveraging efforts and to prioritize focusing on the quality and sustainability of growth than on quantitative targets.



The country also needs to boost consumption to attain sustainable strong growth and while the government has boosted social spending, more can be done, the IMF said.



