Global Automotive Active Rear Spoiler Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021

The "Global Automotive Active Rear Spoiler Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive active rear spoiler market to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Active Rear Spoiler Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of carbon fiber active rear spoiler. Carbon fiber is finding its way into new applications in various industries as a replacement to metal owing to its characteristic of higher strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and workability. The automotive industry is no different and has witnessed adoption of carbon fiber for applications where light weight has outsized value.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of hypercars is pushing adoption of active rear spoiler. A hypercar is a vehicle, which delivers extreme performance in terms of power output, torque generated, and acceleration times. These high-performance, efficient cars consist of aerodynamic designs, with the lowest center of gravity and ground clearance to imbibe high stability during high-speed applications, such as racing. A hypercar has one of the fastest accelerations, which usually fall under 3 seconds and can easily clock speeds in excess of 200 mph with ultra-light curb weight.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising cost pressure on automotive OEMs. Auto OEMs are subjected to heavy cost pressures every day due to dynamism in the regulatory environment and demanding consumer base. The regulations pertaining to the environment and safety standards are challenging the OEMs to limit the additional costs to the consumers. However, emission control technology in a vehicle will certainly lead to increased cost of a vehicle. For instance, according to National Automobile Dealers Association, the US Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards (that became effective in 2016) may hike manufacturing cost of a vehicle by $1000.



Key Vendors

Porsche

Ferrari

Automobili Lamborghini

BMW

Daimler

Other Prominent Vendors

AUDI

Bugatti

Koenigsegg Automotive

Lexus

McLaren

Pagani Automobili

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Decision framework



PART 08: Drivers and challenges



PART 09: Market trends



PART 10: Vendor landscape



PART 11: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/htkdbf/global_automotive

