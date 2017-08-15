Co-exclusive global licence covers manufacture and integration of CEGX TrueMethyl technology for oxidative bisulfite sequencing (oxBS-Seq) with Targeted Methylation and NuGEN Ovation Methyl-Seq systems

Cambridge Epigenetix (CEGX) and NuGEN Technologies, leaders in innovative epigenetic technologies, today announced that they have entered into a partnership agreement to integrate the CEGX TrueMethyl technology for oxidative bisulfite sequencing (oxBS-Seq) with NuGEN's innovative NGS library preparation kits. The signing of the agreement will enable CEGX to focus on its epigenetic biomarker discovery programmes, both in-house and in partnership with leading biopharma companies, and will further strengthen NuGEN's epigenetics portfolio of whole genome Methyl-Seq, Reduced Representation Bisulfite Sequencing (RRBS), and patented SPET target enrichment systems.

The epigenetic DNA modifications 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) and 5-methylcytosine (5mC) play very different roles in gene regulation. Cambridge Epigenetix enhanced the appreciation of 5hmC through the introduction of its TrueMethyl oxBS-Seq system. Their developments have enabled researchers to further elucidate the role of DNA methylation in disease occurrence and progression, highlighting the potential for such epigenetic marks in the development of improved diagnostic and prognostic assays. The integration of TrueMethyl oxBS and NuGEN's patented library preparation technologies will broaden the scope of accessible samples for the detection of these emerging markers.

Jason Mellad, CEO at Cambridge Epigenetix, commented: "This partnership will enable both CEGX and NuGEN to leverage our strengths to facilitate advances in the epigenetics field. CEGX is committed to realising the promise of epigenetics through the development of improved, minimally invasive diagnostic and prognostic tests for accurate and early detection of a range of diseases, including cancer. We are working with leading biopharma companies as well as progressing our own high-value internal programmes, applying our expertise and advanced proprietary technology for robust biomarker identification, particularly from liquid biopsy samples. NuGEN's reach and reputation for delivering high-quality genomics solutions to the market makes them the ideal partner to further develop TrueMethyl technology to deliver a range of new products to enhance epigenetics research."

Nitin Sood, CEO at NuGEN Technologies, said: "We are delighted to be working with CEGX to provide the tools to improve the understanding and appreciation of epigenetics in cellular function. The goal of all of our products has always been to maximize the information that our customers obtain from their nucleic acid samples. By combining the TrueMethyl oxBS technology with our NGS library preparation kits, we will provide our customers with whole genome and targeted methylation products to unlock the tremendous potential of epigenetics. The combination provides access to more detailed, higher resolution epigenetic information in an integrated, cost-effective solution. The technology complements our Methyl-Seq and Single Primer Enrichment Technology product lines, and we are delighted to provide researchers with the most comprehensive solution for epigenetics research."

New products resulting from this partnership are anticipated by the end of the year and will be available directly from NuGEN. TrueMethyl products should still be ordered through CEGX until further notice. For more information about TrueMethyl, including how to order, please visit https://www.cambridge-epigenetix.com/products

Notes to Editors

About Cambridge Epigenetix

Cambridge Epigenetix's mission is to improve health through the routine measurement of the epigenome. Cambridge Epigenetix utilizes innovative technologies, often based on fundamental chemistry, to detect the epigenetic biomarkers that will be most useful in clinical settings. Spun-out of the University of Cambridge in 2012, the Company was founded by Professor Sir Shankar Balasubramanian (co-inventor of Solexa sequencing) and Dr Bobby Yerramilli-Rao to commercialise its founding technology, oxidative bisulfite sequencing (oxBS-Seq), which enables users to quantify, and discriminate between, functionally-distinct DNA modifications impossible with traditional bisulfite methods. Cambridge Epigenetix is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, UK, supported by several high-profile investors: GV (Google Ventures), Sequoia, Syncona, New Science Ventures and the University of Cambridge. The Company is seeking partnerships across a broad range of applications in life sciences, as well as developing its own pipeline. For more information, visit www.cambridge-epigenetix.com.

About NuGEN

Based in San Carlos, California, NuGEN Technologies, Inc. provides innovative NGS and genomic sample prep products for a broad range of sample types including RNA and DNA from whole tissues, FFPE samples, single cells and liquid biopsies. NuGEN's products offer rapid and simple workflows designed to reduce time and cost per sample. NuGEN products are used by 1000s of customers in basic research, applied markets and molecular diagnostics. NuGEN products are manufactured under stringent quality controls (ISO 13485). NuGEN provides sales and technical support staff in North America, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about NuGEN, visit www.nugen.com.

