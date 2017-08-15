IQMS's customer service team and CEO were recognized as Gold winners, and the manufacturing ERP company was recognized as a Silver winner

IQMS, a leading manufacturing ERP software and manufacturing execution system (MES) authority, today announced that it has won three Stevie Awards in the 14th Annual International Business Awards today. These include Gold Stevie Awards in both the Customer Service Team of the Year and Executive of the Year Computer Software categories, as well as the Silver Stevie Award in the Company of the Year Computer Software (Large-size) category.

A record total of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration. IQMS will be recognized at a gala awards banquet held at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on October 21, 2017. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

Gold Winner: Customer Service Team of the Year

IQMS was honored for its entry, IQMS Product Support Achieves World Class Status, with a Gold Stevie Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category. The company's Product Support department was recognized for the success of its 2016 "Project World Class" goals in which the team developed initiatives to improve the customer's experience through process improvements, departmental restructuring and employee development.

Commenting on IQMS's Product Support department, one International Business Award (IBA) judge observed, "A number of changes and initiatives, including a team restructure, have resulted in improved performance with impressive results. Well done."

Gold Winner: Executive of the Year Computer Software

Additionally, Gary Nemmers, IQMS president and CEO, was named winner of the Gold Stevie Award in the Executive of the Year Computer Software category. Through Nemmers' dedication, commitment, and focus in his first year as the CEO of IQMS, the company has been able to achieve "The Rule of 40" in 2016. This rule states that strong software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies achieve 40% efficient growth with the goal of 20% revenue growth and 20% growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

"Gary Nemmers' management style at IQMS is excellent and unique," observed one judge. "He understands software, especially enterprise resource planning technology, thoroughly and has achieved tremendous results and growth due to implementation of the people, playbook and process principle. Outstanding work!"

Silver Winner: Company of the Year Computer Software, Large-Size

IQMS also was recognized as the winner of the Silver Stevie Award in the Company of the Year Computer Software (Large-size) category for achieving a 20% revenue growth in 2016. This growth was due to product enhancements, improved customer-facing engagement and international customer focus.

"Inclusion of IQMS in the Inc. 5000 list with a growth rate of 75% over the past three years is very impressive. A 20% growth rate in 2016 shows that IQMS is executing its strategy well," one IBA judge stated. Meanwhile another IBA judge noted, "Impressive growth and customer retention rates!"

"In the past year, we have made significant investments in implementing new customer service initiatives and expanding our worldwide partner program to support our growing base of manufacturing ERP customers worldwide," Nemmers said. "These efforts aimed at optimizing manufacturers' success have fueled our own growth-enabling us to add 165 new customers while maintaining 98% customer retention. We are honored to be recognized by the International Business Awards for these achievements."

