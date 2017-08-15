According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global network switches market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005073/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global network switches market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Network Switches Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

In a data center, networking infrastructure facilitates communication between the server and storage providing the user access to resources. Advances in wireless Internet access, such as high-speed Internet in the form of 3G and 4G, also help in driving the use of network switches and routers as part of their backhaul equipment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global network switches market into four major segments by switching ports. They are:

100 GbE

40 GbE

100 GbE 1GbE

10 GbE

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three segments of the global network switches market are discussed below:

10 GbE

The most adopted network switches are those with 10 GbE port speed. These are used by large branch offices, campuses, data centers, and telecommunication service providers. These network switches support up to 10 GbE and are also compatible with 1 GbE/100 ME/10 ME ports.

According to Chetan Mohan, a lead embedded systems research analyst from Technavio, "The small form-factor pluggable transceiver module is the most common hot-swappable I/O gear or device used in network and storage switches. Most of the enterprise class switches have the capacity for two or more SFP ports, and each SFP allows a switch to connect to fiber cables of different types, including single-mode and multimode, and thereby achieve speeds of 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps, or even Ethernet copper cables, such as CAT5e and CAT6."

100 ME 1GbE

Network switches with 100 ME 1 GbE port speed are most commonly used in the home environment. These switches are also adopted by small office/home office (SOHO) users with less data traffic needs. The cheapest available network switches in the market are network switches with 100 ME 1 GbE ports, which makes them the primary choice for low data use applications.

40 GbE

In 40 GbE network switches, Ethernet frames are transmitted at a rate of 40 gigabits per second and are preferred for data center virtualized servers that run high-density applications. These switches are also suitable for telecommunication service providers and CSPs that use blade servers in their data centers.

"The global network switches market in the 40 GbE segment will grow at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise of the optical fiber market and the growing demand for higher speed bandwidth. This will lead the market to replace 1 GbE and 109GbE ports with 40 GbE and 100 GbE ports," says Chetan

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Brocade Communications

Cisco Systems

D-Link

Juniper Networks

Browse Related Reports:

Global Dragging Equipment Detector Market 2017-2021

Global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Market 2017-2021

Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005073/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com