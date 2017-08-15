The Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S has at the board meeting considered and adopted the Interim Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2017.



Results for the period 1 January - 30 June 2017 in outline:



-- Revenue including tenants and lessees : DKK 430.9 million compared to DKK 436.5 million last year (-1%). -- Revenue excluding tenants and lessees : DKK 334.4 million compared to 336.1 million last year (-1%). -- EBITDA: DKK -7.2 million compared to -3.9 million last year (-85%). -- EBIT: DKK -49.4 million compared to DKK -46.8 million last year (-6%). -- Profit before tax: DKK -51.4 compared to DKK -48.9 million last year (-5%). -- Profit after tax: DKK - 40.1 million compared to DKK -39.2 million last year (-2%). -- Number of guests for the period 1 January - 30 June 2017 1,274,000 compared to 1,395,000 last year (-9%).



"Revenue for the period is in line with last year, despite three fewer opening days and a rainy spring, especially in June, where there was 50% more rainfall in Copenhagen compared to last year. This has had a negative effect on the number of guests. Revenue is positively affected by higher spend per guest, which outweighs the effect of the lower guest number."



We find the result satisfactory, given the fewer opening days as well as the bad weather conditions that had a negative impact on the activity in the garden in June" says CFO, Andreas Morthorst.



EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017



The weather and other external factors may have great impact on Tivoli's business and thus the development in profit for the year. 2017 revenue is still expected to be slightly lower than 2016, since 2016 was positively impacted by a good Christmas season. The profit before tax is still expected to be between DKK 80 - 90 million.



Jørgen Tandrup Lars Liebst



Chairman of the Supervisory Board CEO



Contact person: Head of Press, Torben Plank +45 33 75 04 40 / tpl@tivoli.dk.



