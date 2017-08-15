Revolutionary Learning Game Company Lightneer Lands Seed Funding at $5M

WASHINGTON, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lightneer, theFinnish learning game studiofounded by Rovio (Angry Birds) alumns together with some of the world's top scientists fromCERN,Helsinki and Oxford Universities, has closed their seed funding round at5M$. The round, led byChicago and San Francisco basedGSV Acceleration, was also participated by Helsinki basedIPR.VC,Brighteye VCfrom Paris andReach Capitalfrom Silicon Valley.

Lightneer leads what it calls a 'fun-learning revolution'and describes itself more of a movement than a regular gaming studio. "After 3 billion downloads, and an extremely knowledgeable fanbase legacy of sling-shotting experts, we thought that what if we could give them something useful within the game mechanics too. Something as fun and entertaining as the best games in the world, with scienceinvisible-learningqualities. What would the world look like, if the best games taught us particle physics?" -Peter Vesterbacka, the former Mighty Eagle of Rovio and present Brand Breaker of Lightneer describes.



Thegaming industry veteranshave been developing their debut learning gameBig Bang Legends, together with world's leading science experts. The game focuses onstealth-learningkey concepts from physics and chemistry, the story starting from the beginning of matter:the Big Bang. It also features a ground-breaking learning model called"Learn To Play"(instead of "Free To Play"), including more in-depth learning content starting from 0.99 USD / month subscription, with30 second mini-lectures from world's top scientists, such as the Oxford ProfessorMarcus du Sautoyandthe world's leading anti-matter expertRolf Landuafrom CERN.



Lightneer is building an invisible-learning platform powered by a game engine.The first gameBig Bang Legendsintroduces players to all of the 118 atomsof the Periodic Table of Elements rendered as collectible, adorable atom-hero creatures. "Kids can learn hundreds of Pokémons, and all of their features by heart,"says Lightneer's CEOLauri Järvilehto. "How hard can 118 atom-heroes be to learn?"



The game has been launched inSouth East Asia, Hong KongandFinland. In Asia, the gamesky-rocketed to #1 Educational Gameright after the launch. In Finland the game charted as the#1 most downloaded game in All Gamescategories on both iOS and Android.Lightneer prepares to launch the game globally in January 2018, with launch activities focused in the US and the UK.



"With the launch of Big Bang Legends, Lightneer becomes a literal 'game changer', allowing people to learn the fluency of particle physics while having fun and being engaged and challenged." -Deborah Quazzofrom GSV Acceleration comments.



The atom-hero characters' Finnish voice actors include some of Finland's most renowned entertainers and celebrities, such as rock star Michael Monroe, Hollywood director Renny Harlin and Finland's #1 pop star Robin.Lightneer will announce the celebrity lineup of the English version in the coming months.



TheGameis currently available for afree downloadfromAppstoreandGoogle PlayinHong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam,Philippines and Finland.

Lightneer's team consists of Finland's game industry veterans with backgrounds at companies like Rovio, Digital Chocolate and Gameloft. Lightneer's advisory board includes global gaming and science legends such as Oxford Professor Marcus du Sautoy, CERN Head of Global Outreach Rolf Landua and former Mattel and Sega CEO Tom Kalinske. Lightneer has an official partnership with CERN that states both parties' interest to make science learning more accessible and fun worldwide. Lightneer is funded and supported byGSV Acceleration,IPR.VC, Brighteye VC, Reach Capital, Founders Factoryand TEKES.

