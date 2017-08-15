Herald Finance: Top Stocks You Should be Watching Today, Tuesday August 15

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Morning markets surged on August 14. News of continued growth in Japan helped boost US markets. In addition to this, President Donald Trump is expected to sign another executive order. This will be to request a trade investigation of China. It would appear that fears of the U.S.-North Korea standoff have subsided and with it has come a bullish move in the market. Joey New York (JOEY), Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY), and Crossroads Systems, Inc. (CRDS) are 3 stocks to watch during this latest market rally.

Joey New York, Inc. ("JOEY") announced the expansion of its team on August 8. "We want to set the bar high. It's important to ensure safety at all times and be compliant at every LABB Suite," says Joey Chancis, CEO. "We are revenue driven and utilize our low overhead, high margin business model to drive same store sales growth. To maximize growth while ensuring safety and compliance, we have brought on some very talented individuals on both the business side and the medical side." View the Full Report on JOEY here.

With additional locations are being secured in South Florida and California, JOEY New York has seen attention build over the last two weeks. Share price has seen a range of $0.31 to highs of $0.87.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) has seen trading volume and price movement on Tuesday, August 15. The company announced that is has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake of movie subscription technology company MoviePass Inc. Shares of Helios and Matheson reached highs of $4.29 during pre market trading on Tuesday. This marked a move of more than 50 percent from its closing price of $2.79 on Monday, August 14.

In response to this most recent company development, Ted Farnsworth, Helios and Matheson's Chairman and CEO, said, "With our big data and artificial intelligence platforms and other technologies that we own, we will be able to bring a significant technological advantage to MoviePass. Our mission at HMNY is to continuously be innovating, and this blending is a natural fit to take us up to the next level and beyond."

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (CRDS) traded higher on Tuesday. From a previous closing price of $2.18, shares of Crossroads Systems increased to highs of $3.27 before the 10 o'clock hour. This comes on the heels of the company announcing that it had filed a case under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code and a prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization that has been accepted by the holders of more than 2/3 of the Preferred Shares of Crossroads. In response to this, Richard K. Coleman, Jr., Executive Director at Crossroads Systems, said, "We are pleased 210/Crossroads Investment LLC has chosen to make an investment in Crossroads Systems, Inc. The investment capital will allow Crossroads to continue to monetize its patent portfolio while pursuing potential acquisitions that can create value for investors."

About HeraldFinance.com

HeraldFinance.com ("HF") is owned by MAD Media Publishing LLC, a Nevada corporation. HF produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. HF has not been compensated: an affiliate company of HR, MIDAM VENTURES LLC, has been compensated $65,000 by JOEY New York ("JOEY"), for a period beginning July 31, 2017 and ending August 31, 2017, to publicly disseminate information about JOEY. We own zero shares.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither HF nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.HeraldFinance.com/.

NO WARRANTY

HF, the Author, and the Reviewer (collectively referred to as the "Publishers") are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted by the Publishers whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, the Publishers do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

Contact:

editor@heraldfinance.com

SOURCE: HeraldFinance.com