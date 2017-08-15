Marks Waypoint's Entry into the Colombian Market

Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited ("Waypoint"), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, announced today that it has agreed deal terms for the purchase and lease-back of one AW139 helicopter with Helicopteros Nacionales de Colombia, SAS ("HELICOL'), which is used in support of contracts within the offshore oil and gas sector in Colombia. This is Waypoint's first lease transaction with HELICOL and first in Colombia.

Steffen Bay, Waypoint Vice President, Sales and Relationship Management for Latin America, said, "HELICOL has been modernizing its helicopter fleet over the last year, and we are pleased to be part of that growth. The AW139 is a new technology aircraft, which will allow HELICOL to operate for all major oil companies currently operating in Colombia. Their continued demand for offshore-equipped aircraft is a testament to their vision and to improving market conditions. We look forward to working alongside HELICOL to continue to help the company meet its financial and operational objectives."

"We are pleased to have completed this transaction with Waypoint," said Juan David Restrepo Botero, General Manager of HELICOL. "In addition to their technical expertise and operational perspective, we choose to work with them to benefit from their flexible lease options."

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators. Waypoint's portfolio includes more than 145 aircraft for 32 customers in 30 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for more than 95 helicopters valued at more than $1.2 billion, to be delivered over the next five years.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

About Helicopteros Nacionales de Colombia, SAS "HELICOL".

Founded in 1955, Helicol is the oldest helicopter company in Latin America. HELICOL provides a wide range of aeronautical services such as rotary wing, fixed wing, MRO, and FBO in support of contracts in the hydrocarbons sector such as pipeline construction, offshore exploration, seismic studies, transport of securities, transport of executives, fumigation and more. HELICOL's fleet includes Bell 412, Bell 212, AW139, AW 119Ke, Beechcraft 1900D and Cessna Citation CJ4.

