

15 August 2017



IQE plc ('IQE' or the 'Company')



The following amendment has been made to the 'Director Dealings announcement released on 7 August 2017 at 14:00



The announcement noted above incorrectly stated two resulting holdings for Dr Drew Nelson. The correct figure for Dr Drew Nelson's resulting holding post the Transactions comprised of 28,459,218 Ordinary Shares.



All defined terms are as stated in the announcement made at 14:00 on 7 August 2017.



All other details remain unchanged.



