World Cycling Stars Convene for the Expo 2017 Bike Race

World famous athletes took part in the professional road cycling race EXPO 2017 Tour (Astana EXPO 2017 International Criterium) that took place on August 12 in Astana. The competition was held under the auspices of the International Cycling Union (UCI) as part of the International specialized exhibition Astana EXPO 2017.

15 professional teams and 5 national teams took part in the race, including famous athletes such as Chris Froome, the four-time winner of the Tour de France, competing for the Sky Team; Fabio Aru, the winner of the Vuelta, competing for the Astana Pro Team, Mikel Landa from Team Sky and others.

The presentation of the participants of the criterium race, as well as the official (Neutral) start of the competition, took place on the premises of the International Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017.

Vittorio Brumotti, the world famous bicycle stuntman from Italy, representing the Astana Pro Team brand, demonstrated his tricks to sport fans and guests of the EXPO.

The criterium race took place in the central streets of the Kazakhstan's capital in the area surrounding the Astana Bayterek monument. The total length of the high-speed criterium race was about 50 km.

According to David Lappartient, President ofthe European Cycling Union (UEC), it is the first time that a cycling race of this format is taking place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. "We are glad that the event was held as part of the International specialized exhibition Astana EXPO 2017. Among the participants of today's race are professional teams of the World tour, continental teams, national teams, and celebrated cyclists. All of this demonstrates the high level of the race," noted D. Lappartient.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 dedicated to Future Energy is an expositional and recreational event held between June 10 and September 10, 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will be one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

