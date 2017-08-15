Technavio's latest report on the global unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) windows marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Advanced economies in the Western Europe and the US are the major end-users of UPVC windows. Europe and North America produce most of the expensive energy-efficient UPVC windows. During the forecast period, a significant increase in the demand for UPVC windows is expected. This will be supported by the growth in the commercial buildings sector.

Likhitha Bandla, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the construction sector, says, "Rising disposable income and growing customer preference for UPVC windows for homes and commercial buildings are driving the market growth. The global UPVC windows market is growing, particularly in emerging economies. China has been the largest market for UPVC windows in the world since the tightening of regulations on timber products."

The top three emerging trends driving the global UPVC windows marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Evolution toward cellular PVC windows

Increasing focus on aesthetics

Emergence of automation and remote operation

Evolution toward cellular PVC windows

Cellular PVC windows were developed as a response to customer requests for wood windows that resist rot. Cellular PVC windows are produced from PVC. Cellular PVC is different from extruded hollow vinyl as it features a foam or cell structure inside. Cellular PVC is manufactured through a different manufacturing process, where the components are solid.

"Cellular PVC is a wood replacement product made of PVC, molded into forms while in a different state than standard PVC, enabling it to be cut and shaped much like wood without wood's disadvantages. Cellular PVC can be used to make trimboards, sheets, and specialty millwork," according to Likhitha.

Increasing focus on aesthetics

UPVC window manufacturers are focusing on improving aesthetic appearance, color quality, dimensional stability, flexibility, and resistance to sunlight. Some UPVC window manufacturers such as JELD-WEN Holding have begun to offer windows with woodgrain patterns that are marketed as high-end alternatives to traditional plastic windows.

Many UPVC windows manufacturers also produce windows made from glass-reinforced plastics, which are more commonly referred to as fiberglass. Fiberglass is made by reinforcing epoxy, thermoplastic, and thermoset resins with glass fibers to create a material that possesses a high degree of tensile and compression strength, yet that can be molded like that of unreinforced plastic resins.

Emergence of automation and remote operation

Automation and remote operation have become more popular in new window offerings. Caldwell Manufacturing's Dreamview Automation System can be used with most of the existing windows. The system allows users to open, close, and stop the window via a keypad.

Other companies such as Solar Smart offers a remote-operated system designed for use in awning and hopper windows and skylights. This system uses solar energy and does not require any power from the building. Ultimately, ANDERSEN's VeriLock sensors tell if a window is open or closed, and can be easily integrated with a security system or self-monitoring home automation system.

The key vendors are as follows:

ANDERSEN

JELD-WEN

PELLA

YKK

Ply Gem

