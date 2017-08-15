Conversational interface product receives its second Gold Stevie Award this year, having been honored by the American Business Awards in May

Astute Solutions' chatbot product, Astute Bot™, was recently named the winner of a Gold StevieAward in the Best New Software Product category in the 14th Annual International Business Awards.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories.

A record total of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across many industries were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Astute Bot won the Gold Stevie Award, the top honor in its category. Other International Business Awards winners this year include Cisco Systems, Deutch Telekom, 3M, Domino's Turkey, Verint, and Telkom Indonesia. Winners will be honored at a gala event on October 21, 2017, in Barcelona, Spain.

Astute's latest offering, Astute Bot, is a conversational interface driven by natural language processing and narrow AI. It allows consumers to have conversations with brands to complete a variety of interactions across many devices and channels, including web chat, messaging apps, and voice-based virtual assistants. According to one of the Stevie Awards judges for the category, "The relationship between a positive customer experience and brand loyalty is well established, and Astute Bot is perfecting this for their customers."

"It is a great honor for Astute Bot to be recognized alongside so many other exceptional products from around the world," said Alex George, Chief Technology Officer at Astute Solutions. "Congratulations to all those nominated. Receiving another Gold Award for our Astute Bot product - especially in an international program validates the hard work our teams are doing to deliver exceptional customer experiences for the brands we serve."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We look forward to sharing many of these stories with people around the world over the coming months, through the Stevie Awards blog and social media channels, with the hope to inspire others to high achievement."

Details about the International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Astute Solutions

Astute Solutions builds intelligent software solutions for the world's best brands, enhancing engagement with their customer communities by contextually blending human and artificial intelligence. Astute's technology enables companies to provide more efficient customer service, protect their brands, and increase customer loyalty. See how at AstuteSolutions.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

