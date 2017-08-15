Aircraft Sensors Market by Platform, Sensor, Application, Connectivity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aircraft Sensors Market by Platform (UAV, Fixed, and Rotary Wing Aircraft), Sensor (Pressure, Temperature, Speed, Proximity, GYRO), Application (Engine, Door, Environmental Control, Landing Gear), Connectivity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aircraft sensors market is projected to grow from USD 1.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.25 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2022. The market is segmented on the basis of platform, sensor type, connectivity, application, and region.

In terms of platform, the aircraft sensors market is segmented into fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and UAVs. The fixed-wing aircraft segment is estimated to lead the aircraft sensors market in 2017, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on sensor type, the aircraft sensors market is segmented into pressure sensors, temperature sensors, force sensors, torque sensors, speed sensors, position & displacement sensors, level sensors, proximity sensors, flow sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, pitot probes, radar sensors, Angle-of-Attack (AoA) sensors, altimeter sensors, smoke detection sensors, GPS sensors, and others. The gyroscopes segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

On the basis of connectivity, the aircraft sensors market is segmented and analyzed into wired sensors and wireless sensors.

The aircraft sensors market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to lead the global aircraft sensors market in 2017. The aviation industry is one of the most profitable industries in North America, with major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US) present in the region. These manufacturers help generate the demand for aircraft sensors. North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



Ametek, Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Safran Electronics & Defense

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thales Group

The Raytheon Company

UTC Aerospace Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Aircraft Sensors Market, By Sensor Type



8 Aircraft Sensors Market, By Application



9 Aircraft Sensors Market, By Platform



10 Aircraft Sensors Market, By Connectivity



11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vxvlws/aircraft_sensors

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716