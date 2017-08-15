Acorn Income Fund - Result of Annual General Meeting

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Annual General Meeting Statement

15 August 2017

Further to the Annual General Meeting Notice dated 18 April 2017 (the "Notice") and sent to members of the Company on 21 April 2017; the Annual General Meeting was held today and members voted in favour of Resolutions 1 to 9.

Helen Green, the Chairman, commented as follows: "The Board is very pleased that members have voted in favour of all the resolutions; by renewing the necessary authorities to buy back shares the Board will continue to monitor the pricing discount comparable to the respective investment company sectors and the level to which a buyback would be price enhancing and in the best interest of the Company's members. The Board considers continued marketing and promotion of the Company to be an important factor in maintaining a healthy secondary market and a relatively narrow discount."

Details of the voting results, which should be read alongside the Notice sent to members, are noted below.

Ordinary Resolution For Against Abstain 1 1,402,062 0 0 2 1,402,062 0 0 3 1,398,062 0 4,000 4 1,402,062 0 0 Special Business by Ordinary Resolution For Against Abstain 5 1,402,062 0 600 6 1,398,062 0 4,600 Special Business by Special Resolution For Against Abstain 7 1,402,062 0 0 8 1,398,062 0 4,000 9 1,398,062 0 4,000

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.