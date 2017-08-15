NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- XMI, a leading provider of business process management services for entrepreneurial, high growth businesses, welcomes Joshua Farber, MBA, CPA, as Vice President and Managing Director of Financial Operations. Farber joins the company shortly after the addition of Jennifer LeMieux as Chief Operating Officer. The new hires demonstrate XMI's understanding that their clients and the markets in which they compete are sophisticated, and deeper bench strength is necessary to lead the XMI Growth Platform going forward.

Farber will lead the Financial Reporting division of XMI, which includes accounting, cash flow forecasting, compliance and other business critical reporting requirements. He is responsible for managing a team of more than fifteen people that successfully create and distribute hundreds of financial reports monthly.

"We recently increased our scope and resources through the acquisition of ConServ Business Solutions," stated James C. Phillips, Jr., chief executive officer of XMI. "Josh's experience in public accounting and as a corporate controller for a large international company helps ensure our clients have the best talent and support. We want to be known as the place where our client's companies thrive. As a result, we couldn't be more pleased that someone of Josh's caliber will be making sure we deliver every day for our clients."

Financial reporting is one of the two highest areas of demand within the XMI platform. Outsourcing these services provides businesses access to trained professionals with experience in key functions, access to information technology, cost effectiveness, and allows for scale during peak work periods. A benefit of XMI's recent ConServ acquisition was access to additional technology for its customers.

Farber joins XMI after serving as corporate controller at Shearwater Health, an international healthcare staffing and outsourcing company, where he directed all finance and administrative functions, including accounting and reporting, treasury management, billing and collections, and financial planning. Previously, he was corporate controller at Avure Technologies. He has deep experience working with private equity-owned organizations, driving operational efficiency and profit improvement.

"The entrepreneurial spirit is thriving and I am thrilled to join the XMI team at such an exciting time," said Farber. "The ability to supplement existing and new client operations with XMI's resources and expertise is a recipe for success. I look forward to driving growth, efficiencies and improvements, and supporting our team in the quest to amplify the ambitions of our customers and partners."

Farber received a Master's of Business Administration from the University of Kentucky in 2008 and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Morehead State University.

XMI believes that entrepreneurs and organizational teams are the greatest force for economic development and job creation, enhancing prosperity in their communities. XMI is dedicated to serving these teams by providing the most comprehensive platform of business process management and capital for growth. XMI serves over 160 clients operating in 36 states. http://xmigrowth.com/

