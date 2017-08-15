

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. is finding it difficult to sign agreement with popular networks for its debut online streaming service, reports Bloomberg. The telecommunications conglomerate and the largest U.S. wireless communications service provider has scheduled to start its live web services in September.



The report said the company is yet to finalize the business plan and pricing, programming mix and the technology aspects. Verizon is said to be having around 5 million subscribers.



Earlier in March, Bloomberg has reported that the Verizon's rival Comcast Corp. also has been securing rights from cable networks to offer a streaming business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX