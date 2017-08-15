ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - August 15, 2017) - Home Point Financial Corporation ("Home Point"), a national, multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer, today announced that Brigitte Ataya has been hired as a branch manager in Southern California, with a focus on opening multiple branches in the region.

Ms. Ataya has over 30 years' experience in the mortgage and financial industry. Prior to joining Home Point, she was a Senior Vice President at New American Funding, where she was responsible for developing programs for recruiting loan officers and branch managers, while creating strategic business alliances. Previously, she served as District Manager at W.J. Bradley Company and as VP, Area Sales Manager for Countrywide Home Loans.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Brigitte to Home Point Financial's Newport Beach office," said Ty Kern, Senior Managing Director - Distributed Retail. "Brigitte's extensive knowledge and experience, coupled with her reputation in the mortgage industry, position her well to play an integral role in the growth of our Southern California team."

"Home Point is seen as a true leader in the mortgage industry, focused on new, innovative strategies that benefit both customers and associates," said Ms. Ataya. "I look forward to working with my team to serve both current and prospective customers."

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement -- "We Care".

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

