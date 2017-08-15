Size of fleet expands to over 160 aircraft

Latest acquisitions further increases customer base

Apollo Aviation Group (together with its affiliates, "Apollo Aviation"), a multi-strategy aviation investment manager, announced today that it contracted to purchase 38 aircraft in the first half of 2017 for a total gross purchase price of $910 million.

The 38 aircraft are comprised of 32 narrowbody and six widebody aircraft from the A319, A320, A321, A330 and B737 families. All the models are in-production and all were acquired with leases attached to airlines based in Asia-Pacific, South Central America, North America and Europe.

Robert Korn, Apollo Aviation's President explained, "We continue to increase the size of our fleet and to grow our customer base which has increased to 70 lessees from over 40 countries. Apollo remains focused on acquiring mid-life in-production aircraft with a predominant focus on narrow body variants."

About Apollo Aviation Group

Apollo Aviation is a multi-strategy aviation investment manager that seeks to capitalize on its extensive technical knowledge, in-depth industry expertise and long-standing presence in the mid-life commercial aviation sector. Founded in 2002, the latest acquisitions brings Apollo Aviation's total aviation assets under management to $4.3 billion1 , representing 163 aircraft owned, managed or committed to purchase, and 30 aircraft engines. It has offices in the U.S., Ireland and Singapore.

For further information, please visit Apollo Aviation at http://www.apollo.aero or contact us directly.

1 As of June 30, 2017; including invested capital, indebtedness and available capital.

