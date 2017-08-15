John Wall Endorses and Partners with Local Solar Quotes Company

LATHROP, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / John Wall, who operates out of Lathrop, CA, has announced that he endorses and has partnered with a local solar quoting company. The company, "Sunpower by The Solar Quote," is listed as one of the best in the field and is known for offering genuine and honest solar quotes. To maximize this new partnership, Wall has launched a new website for consumers to use if they are interested in installing solar power.

"I personally believe that many solar companies are taking advantage of the confusing programs that are out there," says John Wall. "I also believe that they are supplying inferior products and claiming them to be better than they truly are. I have partnered with a local quoting company to help provide direct quotes from a master dealer. Through this partnership, I am able to provide solar quotes virtually or in person."

The new website has been designed to give people the opportunity to receive free solar quotes directly from a factory. This is not unlike comparison websites used for car insurance, for instance. John Wall has made sure that the process as a whole is very simple. He says, "All you need to do is supply your home information and utility usage. You can then watch a few videos on standard panels and Sunpower panels and how they compare. Through the website, you can set up an online meeting to discuss the quote." People are also encouraged to use the website to discuss their experience with the entire process, thereby helping to further improve it.

The quotes that are offered through the website are free and completely no obligation. John Wall encourages people to request him to provide them with a further consultation to discuss the difference between standard and premium panels. Again, this is free and no obligation. Wall's goal is to make sure that people receive honest solar quotes that they can understand. He ends, "I want to make sure that people know exactly what they are buying into and I guarantee that I only provide the highest quality quotes so they know they aren't bamboozled by confusing jargon and regulations."

