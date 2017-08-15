The global automated mine scanning machines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automated mine scanning machinesmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into four application segments, including surveying, 3-D mapping, underground mining, and mobile mapping.

"The demand for automated mine scanning machines will grow globally with the development of new mining projects. To extend the production quality and minimize production time with increased precision, there will be an increase in the adoption of automated mine scanning machines," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead robotics research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global automated mine scanning machines market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Automated mine scanning machines market in the Americas

The region has the availability of the world's largest fields of iron ore. The Americas is a mature market when compared with other regions in terms of development, adoption, and implementation of automation. Therefore, the adoption rate of automation and robotics has witnessed a wide acceptance in industrial mining applications in the Americas.

The mining industry has been witnessing challenges related to the generation and collection of data. However, the integration of big data and analytics with automated mine scanning machines has allowed operators to optimize the mining operation by collecting data from fields and integrating the same with other machines. It is expected that the implementation of automated mine scanning machines will witness market growth during the forecast period as they are cost effective and minimize cycle time of operation.

Automated mine scanning machines market in EMEA

During the recent years, EMEA has witnessed growth in the adoption of automation in different industries. The mining and minerals industry is one of the largest contributors to the growing GDP of this region. The region has abundant availability of mine fields across the countries that contribute to the production of minerals.

The region has witnessed positive approach by mine operators and companies for the implementation of automation and robotics. Understanding the critical nature of mining operations such as scanning and exploration, companies are incorporating automation for better productivity with minimum cost involved. Moreover, other issues such as the hazardous nature of mining operations and aging labor are promoting the increase in automation in this region. With an expected increase in projects and demand for export minerals, the market is likely to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Automated mine scanning machines market in APAC

The mining and minerals industry in APAC is expected to witness improvements in metals and minerals prices with the ongoing infrastructural and industrial development in China. Indonesia will witness government support that is prioritizing revenue generation through the energy sector, leading to the rise in demand for coal exploration. Therefore, there will be a growth in the export market of Indonesia to recover the losses from the mining industry during 2014.

APAC will witness improvements in mining operations due to the increased adoption of automation and robots, which will allow miners to perform operations with a minimum level of risk. The integration of artificial intelligence and Internet-of-Things will lead to improvement in coordination between machines and operators. The improved safety, efficiency, and production will promote higher adoption of automated mine scanning machines during the forecast period," says Sushmit.

The top vendors in the global automated mine scanning machines market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

3D-Laser Mapping

Airware

Clearpath Robotics

Clickmox

SuperDroid Robots

