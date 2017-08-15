RNF Holding Acquires Global Fashion Brand MEXX

DRUNEN, The Netherlands, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global fashion brand MEXX is back in Dutch hands. RNF, the Dutch sports and fashion holding, has purchased the MEXX brand from EroÄŸlu Holding - one of the largest holding companies in the field of apparel and real estate. The acquisition of MEXX has been incorporated into the newly formed MEXX International BV, under the RNF Holding umbrella.

The transaction also includes MEXX Perfumes. The global fragrances business is operated with a long-term licensing agreement by beauty products giant COTY. The transaction does not include any MEXX retail operations worldwide. The transaction was closed on July 12, 2017. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For EroÄŸlu, this transaction is in line with its strategy of refocusing their apparel and accessories business on their core brands Colin's and Loft. Colin's operates 600 stores in 38 countries, while Loft has 86 stores in 10 countries.

About MEXX

MEXX is an international lifestyle brand of Dutch origin and designs clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids. The brand is based in the Dutch city of Amsterdam. It is engaged in marketing, wholesale and licensing of fashion products in the mid-priced, contemporary market segment.

The MEXX brand has its roots in the 1970s. It started with fashion designer Rattan Chadha and his business partner Adu Advaney. They supplied private label clothes for department and wholesale stores in the Netherlands. In 1980, this resulted in the creation of two well-known Dutch clothing brands-Moustache for men and Emanuelle for women. These two brands were combined in 1986 to create MEXX. The company created the name using M (from Moustache) and E (from Emanuelle), plus XX (an abbreviation for "Kiss! Kiss!") and became a brand with €1 billion in revenue.

About RNF Holding

RNF is a Dutch holding for fashion accessories, footwear, and apparel companies. The international portfolio of RNF companies is active in the design and sales of branded and non-branded products. The holding is managed and owned by Ron Janssen and Ferry Helmer.

RNF has deep roots in sportswear. The company is a producer and wholesaler of casual and sporty shoes for men, women and kids and founded Ferro Footwear BV in 1996. It has become one of the largest market players in Europe with over €100 million in revenue. The company serves large and well-known retailers worldwide-from Europe and Russia to the Middle-East, US and Canada- from its headquarters in Drunen, the Netherlands, and its China office.

The activities of the group are divided into the following business units:

Brand licensing: UMBRO and SCOUT licensee business for Germany , Austria , Switzerland , Belgium , Luxemburg and the Netherlands .

licensee business for , , , , and . Non-branded footwear and accessories: FERRO FOOTWEAR.

Fashion for men, women and kids: Newly acquired global MEXX brand.



Ferry Helmer, Managing Partner RNF Holding: "MEXX ticked a lot of boxes for us; an authentic brand with a distinctive positioning, strong heritage as well as global brand recognition to leverage. We are proud to bring MEXX back into Dutch hands. At RNF we see immense potential for MEXX to play a highly relevant role in today's fashion and accessories landscape. We are very excited about its reinvigoration."