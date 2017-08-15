VistaJet invites customers to fly in parallel with an astronomical anomaly



NEW YORK, 2017-08-15 18:22 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global aviation company, will be offering customers the opportunity to experience and chase the American Solar Eclipse, appearing for the first time in 99 years on August 21, 2017.



The coast-to-coast National Eclipse and astronomical phenomenon will be visible in the United States from approximately 10:15AM PST, with the sun disappearing behind the moon from the Oregon coast, passing through 14 states to South Carolina. Without being in this 70-mile strip, Americans will not be able to see the sun eclipsed in totality.



With unparalleled experience flying into and out of the hardest to reach destinations, VistaJet is offering its customers the opportunity to witness the phenomenon, flying straight through the strip to experience the eclipse as it journeys across the country for the first time in almost a century - unrivalled views with the best in class on-board experience



"Our customers expect the most unique opportunities and the highest level of service, and the chance to chase this once in a lifetime happening on one of our jets is truly an experience to remember, " said Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of VistaJet. "It's important to provide the extraordinary for our clients, and this opportunity amplifies optimal viewing potential of the spectacle up in the sky."



This rare sight is best viewed from destinations including: Salem OR, Madras OR, Idaho Falls ID, Jackson WY, Casper WY, Lincoln NE, Jefferson City MO, Carbondale IL, Paducah KY, Madisonville TN, Nashville TN, Clayton GA, Columbia SC and Charleston, all reachable on a VistaJet aircraft.



