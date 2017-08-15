Global Low Light Level Imaging Sensors Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are OmniVision Technologies, BAE Systems & Photonis

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Low Light Level Imaging Sensors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global low light level imaging sensors market is expected to decline at a CAGR of 14.5% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Low Light Level Imaging Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is improvisations in low light level imaging sensors. The quality of a digital camera is based on the capacity of the imaging sensor to capture maximum number of pixels of an image. A one-megapixel camera captures approximately one million pixels. When a high-resolution image is processed in a RGB file, it takes approximately 3-megabyte memory space.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased government investments in military devices. The governments across the world focus on providing sophisticated equipment to the military sectors. These devices help the military forces carry out complex defense operations. The high demand for night vision devices by the defense sector drives the demand for low light level imaging sensors. These sensors provide rapid target acquisitions in military operations. There is a high demand for goggles, scopes, and cameras fitted with night vision devices. These wireless devices help soldiers target objects in complete darkness, thereby increasing situational awareness.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the requirement of high capital investments. High capital investments required for low light level imaging sensors hamper market growth. Rapid technological advances have led to the formation of night vision devices, mine detection systems, and electron generator arrays that require specialized low light level imaging sensors. To meet the rising demand for these advanced devices, foundries require high capital investments to expand production capacity and invest in R&D. The high investments pose a challenge to the vendors as profits are incurred after a long time. Outsourcing the technology also involves high costs.
Key Vendors
- OmniVision Technologies
- BAE Systems
- Photonis
Other Prominent Vendors
- GalaxyCore
- ON Semiconductor
- PixArt Imaging
- STMicroelectronics
- Teledyne e2v
- Toshiba
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7w4qsj/global_low_light
