Technavio's latest market research report on the global children's bicycle marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005752/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global children's bicycle market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services, "The main drivers of the market include new product launches in the children's bicycle category in animated graphics and bright colors and promotion of bicycling culture among children by various organizations to counter the problem of obesity in children. The scrapping of the one child policy in China will also aid the market growth as APAC has the largest market share in the global children's bicycle market."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global children's bicyclemarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Self-balancing children's bicycle

New children's bicycles with added features

Product launches in animated graphics and bright colors

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Self-balancing children's bicycle

Jyrobike was launched in 2009. It is designed for children in the age group of 3-9 years and is available in 12-inch and 16-inch wheelsizes. It automatically balances itself using the front tire. It includes a battery-powered spinning disc that uses gyroscopic technology to keep riders upright and steady. Similarly, ZumZum, which is manufactured using a curved wooden frame that serves as its own suspension system, also helps children in balancing and easy learning. LittleBig is another example of self-balancing children's bicycle, which has front and rear rim brakes without a drivetrain.

New children's bicycles with added features

Manufacturers of children's bicycles continuously improve products and launch advanced versions. As children grow, they need bigger bicycles for commuting. Thus, the switching cost is higher for parents in such cases. Orbea has launched bicycles namely "Grow Bikes" whose size can be adjusted or lengthened according to the height of children. It has an extending aluminum frame that can be adjusted as per the height of children along with adjustable saddle to achieve a comfortable riding position.

Other advances are seen in components of bicycles like x-small grips, quick responsive brakes, adjustable peddles, gear systems, and without spokes tires (foam, rubber, with air, or without air). Priority Bicycles also offers Priority Start Freewheel for children in the age group of 4-8 years with bicycling experience. The bicycle was created to target those children with experience of balance bicycles and simultaneously find difficult to ride on bicycles which have coaster brakes.

Product launches in animated graphics and bright colors

Many of the new product launches in the children's bicycle category are in animated graphics and bright colors. Caloi, which is one the prominent bicycle makers in Brazil, in 2016 launched new versions of children's bicycles in the name of cartoon characters like Power Rex and Monster High. Other key vendors like Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, and Fuji-Ta Bicycle have launched children's bicycles in different shades of blue, green, yellow, pink, and red along with animated graphics. Children constantly strive to make meaning or sense of their environments through bright colors.

"Objects in bright colors are more stimulating to children's senses than objects in faint colors. Further, children associate themselves with cartoon characters or animated graphics while they are growing. Thus, bicycle manufacturers are tapping into the children's bicycle category through new launches in animated graphics and bright colors," says Manu.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Running Footwear Market 2017-2021

Global Hot Tub Market 2017-2021

Global Cricket Bowling Machine Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005752/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com