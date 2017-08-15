sprite-preloader
UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, August 15

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

EI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8910GG00BXDZMK6330th June 2017

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited June 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for June month end at 89.10 pence per share.

The increase in the NAV was driven mostly by the ongoing pull to par effect from the CHL (Oat Hill No. 1) portfolio, along with a small movement in the fair value of the swap as the 2 year fixed rate mortgages in the Coventry (Malt Hill No. 1) portfolio continue to come to the end of their initial fixed period.

As reported in the latest factsheet, all three portfolios continue to perform in line with expectations and the portfolio management team continue to progress discussions on potential new opportunities.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date: 15 August 2017


