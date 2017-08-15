European Coconut Water Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Organic Coconut Water

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Coconut Water Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The coconut water market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 25.03% during the period 2017-2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the coconut water market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The growth of the packaged coconut water market in Brazil suggests that major opportunities exist in other tropical countries (like Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and Ecuador), even though fresh coconut water is highly preferred. However, as the trend of packaged food and beverages is gradually gaining prominence in these countries, it is expected that consumers will eventually switch to packaged healthy beverages owing to factors like portability, convenience, and hygiene, especially for consumption in schools and offices.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Nutritional benefits of coconut water. Coconut water is becoming popular in Europe owing to its numerous health benefits, which is resulting in an increase in the sales of packaged coconut water in the region. Consumers who have busy lifestyles are looking for ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Thus, they have started deviating from carbonated drinks and other sugar-laden drinks such as juices and nectars to healthy beverages like coconut water. This natural beverage is rich in sodium, potassium, and other essential electrolytes.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing trend for organic coconut water. The popularity of organic coconut water is increasing as consumers are opting for healthy, natural, and safe food products. In addition to this, many consumers in the region trust and perceive organic food to be healthy as they are concerned about the origin and quality of the ingredients that are used in the preparation of products.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Product consistency and reliability issue in supply chain. One of the major challenges that the regional coconut water market is currently facing is product consistency. This is because each coconut is different and all coconuts do not taste the same. The coconut trees that grow closer to coasts have a salty taste, while those which are grown inland usually have a bland taste. Thus, it becomes difficult for the players to have consistency in all the packaged coconut water, especially for 100% coconut water.
Key Vendors
- CHi
- Coca-Cola
- GraceKennedy
- green coco europe
- PepsiCo
- Vaivai
- Vita Coco
Other Prominent Vendors
- Cocofina - The Coconut Experts
- COCOWELL
- Dharma By Kova Kft.
- Freedom Brands (GO COCO)
- Genuine Coconut
- Goya Foods
- Happy Coco
- INVO Coconut Water
- Kulau
- MightyBee
- Pearl Royal
- RiRi Coconut Water
- Rubicon Exotic
- Stur
- TIANA Fair Trade Organics
- TROPICAL SUN
- UFC Coconut Water
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 08: Key Leading Countries
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
