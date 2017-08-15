Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order in Mexico comprising 123 V136-3.45 MW turbines, for a total of 424 MW.



Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-08-15 18:53 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Additional information about the project:



Customer: Zuma Energia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Project Reynosa III name(s): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Location/Countr Tamaulipas, Mexico y: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of MW: 424 MW -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of 123 x V136-3.45 MW turbines turbines/turbi ne type(s): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract type: Supply-and-installation -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract scope: The contract includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Time of Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in late delivery: 2017, with commissioning expected in 2018. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Total year-to-date announced order intake in MW: 4,946 MW (see overview at vestas.com/investor).



Contact details Patrik Setterberg, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Investor Relations Hans Martin Smith, Senior Vice President, Tel: +45 6122 1913 Group Treasury and Investor Relations Tel: +45 9730 8209



Vestas Mediterranean Marco Graziano, President



For more information, or to arrange an interview with Marco Graziano, please contact:



Anders Riis, Senior Specialist Communications Tel: +45 4181 3922



A news release from Vestas Vestas Mediterranean regarding the above-mentioned order will also be published on vestas.com under "Company News".



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641348