NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Sixty-five attorneys from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018. Waller attorneys were recognized by Best Lawyers in 57 distinct practice areas with many attorneys recognized in multiple areas. Attorneys representing each of Waller's four offices in Austin, Birmingham, Memphis and Nashville were among those honored. In addition, seven Waller attorneys were named "Lawyer of the Year" for specific practice areas in their respective cities:

Colin H. Luke - Health Care Law (Birmingham)

E. Andrew Norwood - Information Technology Law (Nashville)

James M. Doran, Jr. - Bet-the-Company Litigation (Nashville)

Michael L. Russell - Labor Law - Union (Nashville)

Robert E. Boston - Employment Law - Management (Nashville)

Thomas H. Peebles IV - Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law (Nashville)

Eric J. Taube - Litigation - Securities (Austin)

"Once again, Best Lawyers has underscored Waller's talent and depth with its annual rankings," said Waller chairman Matt Burnstein. "It is an honor to have our commitment to client service recognized in this way."

Following is a complete list of the Waller attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018.

Austin, TX

Fletcher H. Brown

-- Health Care Law

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Commercial Litigation Richard W. Harrison

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Litigation - Construction

-- Litigation - Intellectual Property

-- Litigation - Patent

-- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

-- Bet-the-Company Litigation

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Litigation - Banking and Finance

-- Litigation - Bankruptcy

-- Litigation - Real Estate

-- Litigation - Securities

Birmingham, AL

Larry B. Childs

-- Banking and Finance Law

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Litigation - Banking and Finance

-- Litigation - Construction

-- Litigation - Securities

-- Health Care Law

-- Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Memphis, TN

Al Bright, Jr.

-- Commercial Transactions / UCC Law

-- Health Care Law

-- Corporate Law

Nashville, TN

Stephen C. Baker

-- Real Estate Law

-- Corporate Law

-- Health Care Law

-- Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions

-- Mergers and Acquisitions Law

-- Bet-the-Company Litigation

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Employment Law - Management

-- Labor Law - Management

-- Litigation - Labor and Employment

-- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

-- Employment Law - Management

-- Litigation - ERISA

-- Tax Law

-- Health Care Law

-- Health Care Law Alexander B. Buchanan

-- Administrative / Regulatory Law

-- Corporate Law

-- Public Finance Law

-- Corporate Law

-- Mergers and Acquisitions Law

-- Real Estate Law

-- Environmental Law

-- Banking and Finance Law

-- Project Finance Law

-- Real Estate Law

-- Real Estate Law

-- Corporate Law

-- Mergers and Acquisitions Law

-- Arbitration

-- Bet-the-Company Litigation

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Family Law

-- Family Law Mediation

-- Litigation - Construction

-- Mediation

-- Employment Law - Management

-- Labor Law - Management

-- Litigation - Labor and Employment

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Litigation - Intellectual Property

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Litigation - Antitrust

-- Litigation - Intellectual Property

-- Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions

-- Litigation - Securities

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Bet-the-Company Litigation

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants

-- Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

-- Construction Law

-- Litigation - Construction

-- Land Use and Zoning Law

-- Real Estate Law

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Franchise Law

-- Trade Secrets Law

-- Trademark Law

-- Health Care Law

-- Employment Law - Management

-- Labor Law - Management

-- Litigation - Labor and Employment

-- Government Relations Practice

-- Litigation and Controversy - Tax

-- Tax Law

-- Banking and Finance Law

-- Commercial Finance Law

-- Advertising Law

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Copyright Law

-- Entertainment Law - Theater

-- First Amendment Law

-- Franchise Law

-- Litigation - First Amendment

-- Litigation - Intellectual Property

-- Litigation - Patent

-- Media Law

-- Trade Secrets Law

-- Trademark Law

-- Corporate Law

-- Health Care Law

-- Tax Law

-- Trusts and Estates

-- Real Estate Law

-- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

-- Commercial Finance Law

-- Commercial Transactions / UCC Law

-- Health Care Law

-- Administrative / Regulatory Law

-- Corporate Law

-- Health Care Law

-- Banking and Finance Law

-- Corporate Law

-- Mergers and Acquisitions Law

-- Securities / Capital Markets Law

-- Corporate Law

-- Mergers and Acquisitions Law

-- Employment Law - Management

-- Labor Law - Management

-- Litigation - Labor and Employment

-- Commercial Transactions / UCC Law

-- Copyright Law

-- Information Technology Law

-- Litigation - Intellectual Property

-- Litigation - Patent

-- Patent Law

-- Technology Law

-- Trade Secrets Law

-- Trademark Law

-- Commercial Litigation

-- Litigation - Banking and Finance

-- Litigation - Real Estate

-- Litigation - Securities

-- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

-- Litigation - Bankruptcy

-- Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

-- Corporate Law

-- Corporate Law

-- Health Care Law

-- Mergers and Acquisitions Law

-- Health Care Law

-- Real Estate Law

-- Mergers and Acquisitions Law

-- Employment Law - Individuals

-- Labor Law - Union

-- Environmental Law

-- Health Care Law

-- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

-- Litigation - Bankruptcy

-- Tax Law

-- Trusts and Estates

-- Patent Law

-- Trademark Law

-- Environmental Law

-- Gaming Law

-- Government Relations Practice

-- Litigation and Controversy - Tax

