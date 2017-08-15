EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 11, 2017 - HDS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ("HD Supply Holdings") (NASDAQ: HDS) between November 9, 2016 and June 5, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/hd-supply-holdings-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HD Supply Holdings' full year 2017 growth and operational leverage targets were unattainable; (2) the operational recovery of its Facilities Maintenance supply chain was not going according to plan; (3) the Company was exploring the sale of its Waterworks segment; (4) Defendant Joseph DeAngelo, with full knowledge of the undisclosed materially adverse facts alleged herein, embarked on a selling spree of personal holdings of HD Supply Holdings stock that netted him over $54 million in proceeds; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about HD Supply Holdings' business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in HD Supply Holdings, you have until September 11, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

