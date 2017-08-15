sprite-preloader
15.08.2017 | 19:20
ACCESSWIRE

EQUITY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Tahoe Resources Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2017 (TAHO)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm notifies shareholders that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO) who purchased shares between April 3, 2013 and July 5, 2017. The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tahoe's exploitation license of the Escobal mine assets was in violation of the indigenous people's rights to be consulted; (2) Tahoe was not in compliance with governmental law and regulations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tahoe's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until September 5, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/tahoe-resources?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE