PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - August 15, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened its inaugural Portland location at Washington Square on July 31 at 9120B SW Hall Boulevard. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 325 locations across North America.

This is the brand's first location in Portland and second location in Oregon, joining uBreakiFix Sherwood. Both Oregon locations are owned by Seth Berkman and Beaverton local Deric Holden, who plan to open two more stores in the area next year.

"Washington Square is the perfect location for our first Portland area store," Holden said. "We wanted to make sure our brand would fit seamlessly into our customer's day-to-day lives, so it's great that our customers can shop while they wait, since most of our services can be performed in around an hour. We understand that a broken device can be a huge hassle -- it's our job to make the repair process as convenient as possible."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 2.5 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 325 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We're always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We're excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Portland and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix Washington Square is located at 9120B SW Hall Blvd., Portland, OR 97223 and can be reached at: 971-217-9400. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

