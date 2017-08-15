Global Gym Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11% by 2020: Key Vendors are Mindbody, RhinoFit, Treshna Enterprises & Zen Planner

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gym Management Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global gym management software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.12% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Gym Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is better integration of gym management software solutions. Many organizations face issues related to integration when using gym management software as they use many separate systems that do not integrate with each other. This has led to increased demand for a dedicated gym management software that can be used to streamline and integrate all the software into one single system. This also helps to eliminate the duplication of data and create a comprehensive report on the gym's performance indicators.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the demand for gym management software in APAC. Currently, EMEA and the Americas dominate the gym management software market. However, there has been rapid rise in the demand for gym management software from the APAC region over the last few years, which will act as a major driver for the global gym management software market. Demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to propel the growth of the market in the region.



Key Vendors

MINDBODY

RhinoFit

Treshna Enterprises (GymMaster)

Zen Planner

Other Prominent Vendors

Clubworx

EZFacility

Firebug Software

Fisikal

Fitli

Glofox

Omnify

PerfectGym

PerfectMind

Virtuagym

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Deployment model



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gvq548/global_gym

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716