PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Gym Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11% by 2020: Key Vendors are Mindbody, RhinoFit, Treshna Enterprises & Zen Planner

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gym Management Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global gym management software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.12% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Gym Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is better integration of gym management software solutions. Many organizations face issues related to integration when using gym management software as they use many separate systems that do not integrate with each other. This has led to increased demand for a dedicated gym management software that can be used to streamline and integrate all the software into one single system. This also helps to eliminate the duplication of data and create a comprehensive report on the gym's performance indicators.


According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the demand for gym management software in APAC. Currently, EMEA and the Americas dominate the gym management software market. However, there has been rapid rise in the demand for gym management software from the APAC region over the last few years, which will act as a major driver for the global gym management software market. Demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to propel the growth of the market in the region.

Key Vendors

  • MINDBODY
  • RhinoFit
  • Treshna Enterprises (GymMaster)
  • Zen Planner

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Clubworx
  • EZFacility
  • Firebug Software
  • Fisikal
  • Fitli
  • Glofox
  • Omnify
  • PerfectGym
  • PerfectMind
  • Virtuagym

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Deployment model

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gvq548/global_gym

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


