The market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to numerous drivers such as the growth in geriatric population, advances in technology that include hybrid full-size mobile C-arms, and increasing adoption of MI procedures.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global full-size mobile C-arms market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Positive impact of online marketing services

Availability of next generation emerging technologies

Emergence of digital cath-labs in hospitals

Positive impact of online marketing services

Vendors have been increasingly engaging in online marketing and promotional activities to provide better accessibility of their products to end-users and increase sales. Online marketing services allow manufacturers to minimize setup, distribution, and operational costs. For instance, Medical Expo offers a broad range of fluoroscopy and mobile C-arm systems manufactured by different companies online. It also provides discounts and promotional offers to increase the number of online purchases.

According to Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for medical imaging research, "The products offered online are authentic and have manufacturer warranties. Increase in strategic partnerships with medical distributors such as Medical Expo, Henry Schein, and Alibaba will help vendors to penetrate untapped countries, which, in turn, will establish the brand image of vendors and help to generate more revenue."

Availability of next generation emerging technologies

The availability of new technologies helps in attracting more customers and will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. Hybrid full-size mobile C-arms are one of the major inventions in the field of medical devices. For instance, the invention of Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid Edition by Ziehm Imaging is the first fully motorized mobile C-arm. The system offers a comprehensive hybrid solution for demanding cardiovascular procedures. The low operating costs and efficiency, compared with that of fixed installed systems, will increase its demand among end-users.

The combination of radiography and fluoroscopy with C-arm devices is the next big technological investment, which is effective in multiple indications because of its cost-effectiveness.

Emergence of digital cath-labs in hospitals

In hospitals, cath-labs or cardiac catheterization laboratories conduct both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. These laboratories conduct normal procedures such as the monitoring of blood flow and heart pressure. Technological advances in the field of catheterization, such as the use of full-size mobile C-arms and robot-assisted catheterization for PCI, have led to the improvement in digital imaging. This technology helps to improve the detection and if required intervention for cardiac diseases, leading to physicians performing coronary procedures in digital cath labs. For instance, GE Healthcare's Innova 2100 IQ and Innova 4100 systems are widely used in hospitals for their superior image quality for cardiovascular and peripheral catheterization procedures.

"The availability of combined catheterization for cardiac procedures, along with post-procedure recovery area in the outpatient departments of hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and ASCs will help in minimizing the overall associated expenses. Therefore, the establishment of digital cath- labs will increase the demand for full-size mobile C-arms to carry out interventional procedures," says Srinivas.

