MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- On Tuesday, August 29, 2017, Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) will publish its third quarter financial results. It will also hold a conference call for media representatives and the financial community at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The quarterly report to shareholders, supplementary financial information and presentation slides will be posted on the Bank's website, www.laurentianbank.ca, prior to the conference call.

Conference call Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 Time: 3:30 p.m. (ET) Call-in number: 1-800-274-0251 Access code: 9007009 Live webcast: www.laurentianbank.ca, under the Laurentian Bank tab, Investors section, Quarterly results, Audio webcast (listen only mode) Playback Availability: From 6:30 p.m. (ET) on August 29, 2017, until 6:30 p.m. (ET) on September 28, 2017

Playback link: Follow this link.

About Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial institution whose activities mainly extend across Canada. Founded in 1846, its mission is to help customers improve their financial health and it is guided by values of proximity, simplicity and honesty.

The Bank serves one and a half million clients throughout the country and employs more than 3,600 individuals, which makes it a major player in numerous market segments. The Bank caters to the needs of retail clients via its branch network based in Quebec. The Bank also stands out for its know-how among small and medium-sized enterprises and real estate developers owing to its specialized teams across Canada. Its subsidiary B2B Bank is, for its part, one of the major Canadian leaders in providing banking products and services and investment accounts through financial advisors and brokers. Laurentian Bank Securities offers integrated brokerage services to a clientele of institutional and retail investors.

