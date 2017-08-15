

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged lower Tuesday, but losses were subdued as stocks failed to rally for a second day.



Lingering geopolitical concerns and President Donald Trump's handling of white nationalist violence overshadowed upbeat economic news.



Gold was down $9.80 at $1280 an ounce, staying near recent 8-week highs.



The National Association of Home Builders released a report on Tuesday showing a rebound in confidence in the month of August. Their housing index jumped to 68 in August from 64 in July. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 65.



Retail sales in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated last month, up 0.6 percent in July after rising by a revised 0.3 percent in June.



Economists had expected sales to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.2 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



The International Monetary Fund raised the growth outlook for China for the period between 2017 to 2021, but cautioned that the projected sharp increase in non-financial sector debt could hurt growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX