The "Macroeconomic Opportunities and PESTLE Analysis of Belgium 2017" country profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Belgium's economy is dominated by the service sector, which contributed approximately 79.5% to the total GDP in 2016.

The researcher has analyzed the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors of Belgium and has come up with a comprehensive research report, PESTLE Analysis of Belgium 2017. This report provides an analysis of the Belgian economy from historical, current, and future perspectives. SWOT analysis, scenario analysis, and risk analysis of Belgium is also included in the report. The report also includes forecast for Belgium economic growth through 2022.

Wholesale retail trade is major, contributing 17.4% of GDP. The government of Belgium is expected to increase investment on a number of projects that will help further develop various sectors such as infrastructure, health, and education. Belgium has Sustainable Development Goals which provides direction for prioritizing capital expenditure, encouraging private investment and creating jobs for nationals in the private sector. The Belgian government is focusing on tax reforms, which will encourage the consumer spending and move the economy toward an externally sustainable path.

The report highlights various drivers and challenges which have influence on investment decisions in the economy. Belgium is a politically stable country, which follows a constitutional monarchy and a decentralized unitary state. Belgium is highly dependent on exports to European countries, which is one of the main challenges. The other challenge for the Belgian economy is high government debt. Belgium has to depend on other countries for food because Belgium has very low agriculture productivity. The driver for investment decisions in Belgium is its strategic location which enables to tap the major markets of Europe, such as Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and France. The country has a highly developed transport network and a diversified industrial and commercial base.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Political Analysis of Belgium

3. Economic Analysis of Belgium

4. Economic and Business Risk Analysis of Belgium

5. Social Analysis of Belgium

6. R&D and Technological Factors of Belgium

7. Legal Analysis of Belgium

8. Environmental Analysis of Belgium

9. SWOT Analysis Search of Potential Opportunities in Belgium

