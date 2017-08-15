6-DAY DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Axiom Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Axiom Holdings, Inc. ("Axiom" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: AIOM). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Axiom shares from October 14, 2016 through June 19, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the August 21, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Axiom shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Axiom made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose that: the Company did not have enough control over the merger process to ensure that its share exchange agreement with CJC Holdings, Ltd. ("CJC") would be completed; that the agreement with CJC was never completed; that Axiom's issuance of shares to the CJC Shareholders was thus improper; and that, as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On June 19, 2017, Axiom disclosed that it identified discrepancies related to prior news announcements in response to a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The following day, the Company issued another press release, advising investors that "it now appears the merger was never completed" and advising investors that it would rescind the shares that were issued to the CJC Shareholders in connection with the merger. Following this news, Axiom's stock price dropped materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you want to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for nearly two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

