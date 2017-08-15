$40 Billion Waterproofing Membranes (Modified Bitumen, PVC, EPDM, TPO) Market 2017 - Global Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Waterproofing Membranes Market by Raw Material Type (Modified Bitumen, PVC, EPDM, TPO), Type (Liquid Applied, Sheet Based), Application (Roofing & Walls, Building Structures, Waste & Water Management) - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Improving economic conditions and the need to improve quality of construction are set to drive the waterproofing membranes market.

The market size of waterproofing membranes is estimated to reach USD 40.19 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.3%

The key drivers driving the demand for waterproofing membranes are lightweight, durability, growth in end-user segments, and environmental sustainability and energy savings requirements. Rising demand from developing nations is further pushing the market of waterproofing membranes in different potential applications, including roofing & water management applications. Mergers & acquisitions, technological developments & innovations, and expansions are identified as key strategies to expand the waterproofing membranes market.



Waste & water management is one of the fastest-growing applications of waterproofing membranes.



Waste & water management application segment is estimated to register the highest growth during 2017 and 2022. This high growth is attributed to the increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization, due to which there is an increased need for water management activities to optimize the use of water in developing as well as developed countries. In 2017, the roofing & walls segment accounted for the largest market share among all applications, in terms of value and volume, followed by the building structures segment.



Rising demand from Asia-Pacific is a major driver for the waterproofing membranes market.



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for waterproofing membranes, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period. China and India are the two main markets for waterproofing membranes in Asia-Pacific. The Chinese building & construction industry has the largest share in Asia-Pacific, resulting in an increased growth of the waterproofing membranes market. In addition, under building & construction industry, relatively high growth was observed in 2016 in the commercial building & construction segment as well as high-end real estate. In addition, introduction of energy saving policies is also expected to drive the demand for waterproofing membranes in both China and India.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Cost-Effectiveness and Efficiency of Waterproofing Membranes

Supportive Policies Related to Infrastructure Growth Across the Globe

Growing Population Leading to Increased Residential Construction Projects Will Boost the Demand in Developing Countries

Increasing Global Demand for Waterproofing Membranes in Mining Applications

Rising Regulatory Standard Fueling the Growth

Opportunities



Booming Construction Industry in Developing Nations

Increasing Necessity for Water Management Activities in Asia-Pacific

Challenges



Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Restraints



Potential Health Issues From Prolonged Exposure to Volatile Fumes

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview & Industry Trends



6 Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Raw Material Type



7 Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Type



8 Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Application



9 Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Region



10 Waterproofing Membranes Market, Dive Matrix



11 Company Profiles



Carlisle Companies Inc.

Chryso S.A.S

Copernit S.P.A.

Derbigum

Firestone Building Products Company LLC.

Flex Roofing Systems

Fosroc International Limited

GAF Materials Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

GSE Environmental

IKO Industries Ltd

Isomat S.A

Johns Manville

Juta A.S

Laticrete International, Inc.

Mapei International

Noble Company

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. Kg

Paul Porcelanosa Group

Renolit Se

Schluter System Ltd

Sika AG

Solmax International Inc.

Soprema Group

The DOW Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8c35dt/waterproofing





