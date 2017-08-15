IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services -- one of the most highly respected industry leaders in the California employee benefits brokerage space -- was recently named one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Orange County, a project of the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) and Best Companies Group. An annual collaboration created in 2009, the distinction, which Burnham has received seven years in a row, recognizes the company as providing a work environment where employees can deliver exceptional services to customers while maintaining a strong work-life balance.

"We are extremely excited and honored to be recognized as one of Orange County's Best Places to Work for the seventh year in a row! When employees are engaged and satisfied with their work, they pass along that satisfaction to clients in the form of incomparable service and positive attitudes," said Kristen Allison, president and CEO of Burnham Benefits. "Burnham strives to not only provide top-notch services and expertise to our clients, but also to create a culture that our employees can thrive in. We want Burnham to continue to be a company where they can advance their careers, work hard and enjoy what they're doing all at the same time."

With perks that include an eco-friendly office space with well-tended greenery, a fully-stocked kitchen with healthy choices, catered lunches, birthday and holiday celebrations, Burnham Benefits strives to satisfy its employees and encourages them to preserve a solid work-life balance. This enables employees to deliver a variety of first class services to the best of their abilities, which include health plan design, analytics, wellness program planning and management, health care reform and compliance consulting, employee communications and enrollment, pension and executive benefits planning.

"The culture that we have built at Burnham is one that I am proud of and a strong asset of the company that we will maintain in the years to come," says Allison.

To see the full list of winners for 2017, please visit http://bestplacestoworkoc.com/.

For more information about Burnham Benefits, please visit www.burnhambenefits.com.

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services: Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. The firm is among the largest in the state to specialize solely in strategic employee benefits consulting and brokerage services. With a comprehensive offering of client-first health and wellness programs, Burnham effectively manages over $1.7 billion in premiums for more than 475 clients. A certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), the firm maintains a more than 93 percent client retention rate and has averaged 23 percent annual growth for the past 10 years. Because Burnham Benefits does not have outside shareholders, it can easily adapt and create customized solutions that fit clients' best interests -- investing in cutting-edge technology and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly challenging climate demands. Its team of more than 80 highly skilled industry professionals includes in-house underwriters, compliance officers, healthcare reform consultants, communications specialists and wellness experts. Through a strategic partnership with Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc., Burnham also provides retirement planning and wealth management services. Burnham Benefits' footprint currently spans eight offices in California - Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sacramento and San Diego. Burnham Benefits holds national recognition as Business Insurance's #1 Best Places to Work in Insurance 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, has been ranked a Best Place to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for seven years running. Burnham Benefits president and CEO, Kristen Allison, earned the Distinguished Founders Award from the Annual Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) in 2016. For more information, visit www.burnhambenefits.com.

