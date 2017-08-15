Investor meeting on 25 August 2017 Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its second quarter 2017 results after market closing on Thursday 24 August 2017.



Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Gylfi Sigfússon, CEO, and Hilmar Pétur Valgardsson, CFO, will present the company's second quarter and first six months 2017 results.



The meeting will be held on Friday 25 August 2017 at the company's headquarters in Korngardar 2 in Reykjavík and starts at 8:30 a.m. (GMT). Breakfast will be served from 8:15.



Documents and a recording of the meeting (in Icelandic) will be available after the meeting on the company's investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.