Global Pruritus Therapeutic Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2021: Analysis By Disease Type & Route of Administration

The global pruritus therapeutic market to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Pruritus Therapeutic Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is incorporation of novel technology for product development. The incorporation of novel technologies in the development of products for the treatment of fungal infections including pruritus is one of the upcoming trends in the market. For instance, Merz Pharmaceuticals' ONMEL (now acquired by Sebela), which contains the active ingredient itraconazole, was developed by using the Meltrex technology of Abbott.



According to the report, one driver in the market is drug-induced pruritus. Pruritus is one of the major dermatological side effects of a variety of drugs. The reason may be due to a direct effect on skin structures or indirectly through nephrotoxicity or iatrogenic hepatotoxicity. Subclinical sensitivity to any drug can also lead to pruritus. Drug-induced pruritus can be both acute type or chronic type. The acute pruritus is observed within first six weeks of drug treatment, and it is cured as soon as the drug therapy is stopped. For instance, the pruritus induced due to antimalarial drugs cause acute type, which shows itching for 1-3 days.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is poor patient adherence due to inadequate information on drug usage. In the generic-heavy pruritus drugs market, nearly half of the treatment failures happen because of inadequate patient compliance. It has been observed that the patient outcome at even specialist centers is not positive as the treatment is not administered properly. The primary reason behind the treatment failure is the inadequate time spent by physicians in educating the individuals about various pruritus causing diseases and medications for these conditions.

