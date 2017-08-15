UPCOMING DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ("Sinovac" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SVA). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Sinovac shares from April 30, 2013 through May 16, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), should contact the firm before the September 1, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Sinovac shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Sinovac made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that Chairman and CEO, Weidong Yin, bribed a member of the Chinese Food and Drug Administration to assist Sinovac's vaccine clinical trial and approval; that such conduct would subject it to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and that as a result, Sinovac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information reached the public, Sinovac's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you want to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for nearly two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

