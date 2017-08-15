According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global household water purifier filter marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 24% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global household water purifier filter market into three major segments based on technology. They are:

Global RO purification filter market

Global gravity-based purification filter market

Global UV purification filter market

Global RO purification filter market

Reverse Osmosis filters help in removing dissolved impurities from contaminated water. This is done by water pressure pushing the tap water through a semipermeable membrane. Impurities such as fluoride, lead, pesticides, chlorine, chloramine, and other heavy metals can be removed easily. RO water purifiers are premium products and are mainly used by urban customers owing to improved living standards.

According to Tamal Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for home, kitchen, and large appliances research, "Growing urbanization in countries like India and China is expected to drive market growth in the coming future. The decline in the quality of water supply, rise in health awareness among customers and increase in marketing campaigns and promotions on social media and other digital platforms, are some crucial factors driving the growth of this segment."

Global gravity-based purification filter market

Gravity-based technology is used in water purifiers that do not require any electricity. People in rural areas use this purification filter as frequent power cuts take place in these areas. These water purifiers are also used for storing water if there are no regular tap water facilities. They consist of sediment filters, ultra-filtration (UF) membranes, and activated carbon. The sediment filter removes dirt and impurities. It is followed by activated carbon filter that removes chemical impurities such as chlorine and organic chemicals, removing any foul odor and taste. The ultra-filtration membrane further purifies the water by deactivating all bacteria and viruses.

With the rise in waterborne diseases worldwide, people are becoming more conscious of their health. Urban customers usually opt for technologically advanced water purifiers and filters. On the other hand, rural customers look for low-cost and non-electric purification solutions to obtain safer drinking water. In developing Asian countries such as India and China, manufacturers provide a wide range of gravity-based water purifiers and purification filters.

Global UV purification filter market

UV water purifiers are simple, effective filters that destroy more than 98% of harmful organisms in water. It uses UV light and separate filters to kill germs, bacteria, microbes, cysts, and other harmful materials present in water. A tiny mercury lamp produces short wave UV radiations inside the purifier. These radiations irradiate the water and grasp the cells of bacteria and viruses, destroying, their ability to reproduce. The microbes and organisms cannot multiply further and eventually die. However, the bodies of the dead germs are still present in the water. Therefore, to purify water completely, separate filters are present to remove the germs physically.

"Some of the filters used in UV water purification are sediment filters, activated carbon filters, and ultrafiltration membranes. Many vendors provide UV water filtration with other types of filtration to attract the customers who look for technically advanced purifiers," says Tamal.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

3M

Haier

Honeywell International

Pentair

Whirlpool

